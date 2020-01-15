FIRST ALERT: Tracking more rain and storms, then much colder weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more rain for Wednesday as well as your Saturday. Both days are First Alert Days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert Night. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Areas of fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day. A stationary front will remain over the Midlands, giving way to on and off rain and the potential for thunderstorms.
· Rain chances are around 50% Wednesday. Some localized flooding is also possible.
· Not as much rain is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will dip into the 50s Friday afternoon.
· Saturday is an Alert Day!
· Another cold front brings areas of rain our way by Saturday. Rain chances are around 60%. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
· MLK Day brings a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s.
· Even colder weather moves in by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog that could be dense at times. There is also a chance of showers (30-40%). Temperatures will be in the 60s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. A stationary front remains across the Palmetto State, giving way to periods of rain here and there in the Midlands, along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Now, your Wednesday will not be a washout, but keep your rain gear handy. Any rain that develops could produce localized flooding. Turn around don’t drown. Rain chances are around 50%.. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Not as much rain is in the forecast for Thursday. In fact, rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Even drier weather is expected Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. It will be cooler though. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Our next cold front brings scattered rain to the Midlands for Saturday. It will likely be a cold rain. Some of it could even be heavy by Saturday afternoon and evening. That’s why Saturday is an Alert Day. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Rain chances are around 60%. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
While an early shower is possible Sunday, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
On Monday for the MLK Day holiday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Even colder weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s with overnight temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Areas of Fog. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms Possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday (MLK Day): Sun and Clouds. Cool. Morning temps in the mid 30s. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
