FIRST ALERT: Tracking more rain and storms, then much colder weather

Wednesday is an Alert Day. A stationary front remains across the Palmetto State, giving way to periods of rain here and there in the Midlands, along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Now, your Wednesday will not be a washout, but keep your rain gear handy. Any rain that develops could produce localized flooding. Turn around don’t drown. Rain chances are around 50%.. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.