FIRST ALERT: Rain likely for Saturday, then much colder next week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more rain and much colder weather!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog are possible. An isolated shower could develop (20%). Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· An isolated shower is possible Thursday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Friday will be cooler. High temperatures will dip into the 50s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring areas of rain our way. Rain chances are around 60%. Plan ahead if you have any travel plans. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
· MLK Day brings a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
· The cold weather sticks around into by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog. An isolated shower is possible (20%). Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.
We’re not expecting much rain for Thursday. In fact, rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Even drier weather is expected Friday. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be cooler though. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.
Our next cold front brings scattered rain to the Midlands for Saturday. It will likely be a cold rain. A couple of heavy pockets are possible. Plus, many of you might be traveling for the holiday. So, Saturday is an Alert Day. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Rain chances are around 60% Saturday. Rain will likely continue into Saturday night. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
While an early shower is possible Sunday, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
On Monday for the MLK Day holiday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans Monday.
The cold weather will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s with overnight temperatures in the 20s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Early (20). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday (MLK Day): Sun and Clouds. Cool. Morning temps in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Still Cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
