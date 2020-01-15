First Alert Forecast: Enjoy The Warm Temperatures Today, They Are Going Away Very Soon!

Alert Day Today and Saturday For Rain and A Few Thunderstorms
A stalled front continues to hang around one more day before being pushed to the South and drier, cooler air moves in for Friday and Saturday. We'll continue to be on the warm side of the front with Highs in the middle to upper 70s today. Cooling to the 60s and 50s Thursday and Friday.
A much strong cold front will move through the state Saturday. Ahead of the front, you guessed it, showers and a few thunderstorms. Once this front passes, we'll be in for a long stretch of dry, chilly air! Daytime Highs next week will be in the 40s-50s with overnight lows falling into the 20s!
Alert Day Today and Saturday
Look for scattered showers today. Any rain could quickly add to flooding concerns today. Showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain likely Saturday.
Weather Highlights:
- Unsettled pattern continues today with warm temperatures and scattered showers
- Alert Day Today and Saturday for showers, rain and a few thunderstorms especially Saturday.
- Much Cooler next week with sunny and drier conditions
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers. Some sun. Rain chance 30%. Highs middle 70s
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Low Near 60 Rain chance 30%
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.