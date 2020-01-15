CPD investigating hit and run that severely injured pedestrian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a hit and run that injured a pedestrian.
The incident occurred on January 9th shortly before midnight.
Investigators say the vehicle hit a 52-year-old man on the 3700 block of West Beltline Boulevard.
Information gathered at the scene indicates the man was likely waking on the sidewalk when he was stuck. He has been hospitalized with serious injuries.
CPD has released a photo of the vehicle they believe to be involved. It appears to be a new model white or light-colored mid-size SUV.
CPD is asking for the driver and/or passenger to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
