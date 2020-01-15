Coroner identifies person killed in pursuit with trooper, RCSD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a state trooper.
According to officials, around 1:15 a.m. 48-year-old Curtis Antonio Reese fled from a trooper who was attempting to make a traffic stop on Monticello Road.
During the pursuit, Reese lost control of his SUV, struck a tree and ejected from the vehicle. He was taken from the scene by Richland County EMS.
Shortly after, Reese was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital. The coroner ruled the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to the body due to being unrestrained in a motor vehicle collision.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is performing a toxicology exam on the driver. The results are pending.
Highway Patrol is handling additional information concerning the pursuit. The Richland County Coroner’s Office and RCSD are also investigating.
