Columbia man with previous convictions sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for carjacking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old man from Columbia will spend the next seven years in federal prison for carjacking a victim.
The crime happened in June 2019.
Shawkeem Reese was convicted of pulling a gun on the driver of a car in Greenview, stealing the car and leading police on a high speed chase.
Officers said the chase got up to 110 mph at times.
Reese crashed the car into vehicles on a used car lot and tried to run away on foot, but police quickly caught him.
Under federal law, Reese was not allowed to have a gun because of prior convictions including burglary, assault and battery.
Tuesday, a judge sentenced Reese to seven years in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision. He also had to pay restitution to the victim.
There is no parole for federal inmates.
Reese’s case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a partnership between federal, state and local agencies to reduce violent crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.