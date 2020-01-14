Wofford looks to extend streak vs Chattanooga

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 79.5 points per game against SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 67 per game they put up in non-conference play.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 28.6 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over the last three games. He's also made 94.2 percent of his foul shots this season.