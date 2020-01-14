Wastewater Treatment Facility coming to Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A new wastewater treatment facility will soon be coming to Fairfield County.
It was standing room only at the Fairfield County Council meeting tonight where residents voiced their concerns about the potential for a new wastewater plant near Syrup Mill and Broome Roads.
Sources on council say at tonight’s meeting, they voted 4 to 3 to move ahead with the wastewater plant. That proposal had it’s thrid and final reading tonight. While the council moved forward approving the proposal, residents still spoke out about the facility coming to their community.
The proposed property for the site may still change, but the wastewater treatment facility will be located somewhere in the county after tonight’s vote.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.