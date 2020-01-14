UofSC receives high rankings in nursing, education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 in the nation among public universities for its online graduate nursing program.
The increased ranking correlates with the university’s momentum and leadership in the fields of nursing and health science, as well as its commitment to offering flexible paths to degree completion.
The rankings, released by the U.S. News and World Report, also placed the UofSC College of Nursing at No. 1 among public institutions for its online graduate program for veterans.
“At the University of South Carolina, it is our priority to provide quality programs for our students that address their needs, no matter their current stage of life or career," President Bob Caslen said. “Our top-tier faculty and staff create a culture of excellence for our students, and we are proud of these outstanding recognitions.”
This latest poll continues a five-year trend of the nursing program being ranked in the top five among public universities.
“Our program is highly sought out because we work very hard to meet students where they are and help shape and mold them overtime for a successful and satisfying career in nursing,” College of Nursing Dean Jeannette Andrews said. “Most nurses who are seeking graduate education work 12-hour shifts and varying days during the week,” she adds. “They are looking for quality programs, experienced faculty, program delivery flexibility, as well as highly engaged faculty who care about student success.”
The ranking is based on student-faculty engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technologies, student excellence and opinion of high-ranking nursing academic officials.
The College of Nursing has also been ranked No. 4 among public institutions for its online graduate “nurse practitioner-family nursing” program. They’ve also had three consecutive classes achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination.
There has also been a rise in rankings for the UofSC College of Education.
The college has been recognized for excellence in the online graduate rankings, climbing to No. 23 overall and No. 22 among public universities. Nationally, they have risen over the past three years from No. 76 in 2018. In addition, the College of Education earned the No. 17 spot overall for its online educational administration program.
The rise in rankings demonstrates the education program’s commitment to growing and enhancing its curriculum, teaching, and impact.
The College of Education’s online programs give students the opportunity to learn from top faculty and researchers and the flexibility to earn an advanced degree from anywhere in South Carolina or the world.
“We are committed to serving educators no matter where they are and how they want to learn,” Dean of the College of Education Jon Pedersen said. “Our online programs allow teachers and school administrators the flexibility to further their education while working,” Pedersen says. “As a college, we are continuously improving our online program to ensure they meet the changing needs of professionals while continuing to offer relevant content and experiences that will help students become better educators.”
