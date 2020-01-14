United for Veterans: WIS-TV hosts phone bank to help raise money for Fisher House in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -WIS-TV is hosting an United For Veterans phone bank to help raise money for the Fisher House in Columbia on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The phone bank will run from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Fisher House will give active duty military members, veterans and their families a free place to stay while they are getting treatment at the Dorn VA Hospital or another hospital in the community.
Fisher House Columbia will have 16 guest suites that can provide almost 6,000 nights of lodging per year for veterans’ families. The house will have a common kitchen, dinning room, laundry, living room and play room.
The groundbreaking for Fisher House Columbia is scheduled for September 2020 and will be build at the Dorn VA Hospital. Estimated building costs for the facility are around $6.5 million and it could take six to nine months to complete.
If you would like to donate you can call 803-758-1020 or go to the Fisher House of Columbia’s website by clicking here.
