Two S.C. schools host supply drives to support North Central High following its destruction by a tornado
Midway Elementary (left) and Camden Middle (right) are hosting school supply drives to help North Central High after it was destroyed by a tornado Jan. 11. (Source: Kershaw County School District and Lexington County School District 1)
By Kiana Miller | January 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 7:23 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Middle School and Midway Elementary School will be collecting school supplies in an effort to support North Central High School after a tornado ripped through it on Jan. 11.

On both schools’ Facebook pages they referred to NCHS as their sister school, demonstrating their thorough support and dedication to helping students and staff of NCHS.

If you would like to donate supplies, Camden Middle will begin collecting items from Jan. 15-31.

Midway Elementary will be accepting items up until Jan. 22.

Items needed for North Central High School

  • Kleenex and hand sanitizer
  • notebook paper, graphing paper and copy paper
  • pencils, pencil sharpeners and erasers
  • highlighers, Expo markers and Expo erasers
  • scissors, Scotch tape and Post-It notes
  • glue sticks, pens, 3 ring binders, white out and staplers
  • Clorox wipes, bookbags, file folders, paper clips and tissue

