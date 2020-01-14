Teen accused of shooting people who met him to buy handgun

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting during the sale of a gun in Lexington County.
The shooting happened Friday night in Swansea, Lexington County deputies said.
Two people agreed to meet the teen and another person to buy a handgun, but after they handed over the money, the teen opened fire, deputies said.
The suspect, who was not named due to his age, turned himself in Sunday.
He’s charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A judge denied bond for the teen. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Deputies are still looking for a second suspect.
Deputies urge caution to those meeting a stranger to buy something.
“Meeting people you don’t know in a location that’s not well-lighted can be dangerous,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Meeting buyers or sellers in a law enforcement facility parking lot is always going to provide a layer of security.”
Officials did not share if the victims were injured.
