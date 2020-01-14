S.C. lawmakers reconvene for second part of two-year legislative session

There’s also a hands-free bill being discussed. It’s already illegal to text and drive in the Palmetto State. Currently, if a driver is pulled over for a separate driving offense and is also cited for using cell phone while driving, that driver could be fined $25. Should this hands-free bill become law, drivers could face up to a $100 fine and points on their driving record. This bill failed to pass the House but still has a chance in the Senate.