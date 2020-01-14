Odell Beckham Jr. seen handing wads of cash to LSU players following National Championship football game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - College athletes currently do not get paid for playing sports, but that didn’t stop Odell Beckham Jr. from dishing out what appeared to be his own money.
Video circulating on social media shows the Louisiana State University alum and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver seemingly giving players $100 bills after the team’s 42-25 win over Clemson for the NCAA championship.
At the time of the championship game, NCAA student-athletes were not eligible for receiving payment.
But recent debate about whether college athletes should be paid or not initiated the formation of an NCAA committee tasked with exploring proposals and rules on how students could be compensated in the future.
Beckham’s college and current teammate Jarvis Landry was also in attendance for Monday night’s title game.
