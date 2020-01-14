Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

XGR-SOUTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE BEGINS
Education, lots of cash big topics as SC Legislature opens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators are returning to the Statehouse as the 2020 session begins. Tuesday's opening day of the Legislature is typically like the first day of school — not a lot gets done. And more than a few lawmakers might be extra tired or not there at all as Clemson University played in Monday night's national championship football game in New Orleans. Lawmakers from both parties say their priorities for 2020 are similar to their 2019 goals. They want to overhaul public education and study whether to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper. The state will have an extra $1.8 billion to spend in next year's budget.
FALLEN JOURNALISTS
Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two sports journalists who recently died have been honored in the press box of the Superdome in Louisiana for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Louisiana State and Clemson universities. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports seats were reserved in the press box Monday for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff. McCord, 30, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month. She was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. McCord, 34, had also been honored with a reserved seat in the press box when the New Orleans Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 5. Aschoff died Dec. 24, on his 34th birthday, after battling pneumonia.
GOVERNOR'S BUDGET
Lots to tax relief, raises in SC governor's new budget plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to give back nearly a quarter of the state's nearly $2 billion surplus through rebate checks and tax cuts. McMaster released his spending plan for next budget year on Monday. The governor's plan on how that state spends the $10 billion under lawmakers control isn't binding. Legislators will have the final say. McMaster also wants to spend $100 million for improvements at state prisons from new electronic locks to increased money on investigating gangs. He wants to spend $38 million on raises for law enforcement and $33 million on state employee raises. Agency leaders would determine how to give out the raises.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS
Change that can win? Democrats grapple with core question
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic voters across the country are grappling with a core question as they size up their party's leading candidates three weeks before primary voting begins: How much change is too much in 2020? It's a question that has plagued candidates and voters over the last year in the Democratic Party's quest to identify the person best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Voters remain torn over a slate of high-profile candidates — ranging from a self-avowed socialist to a billionaire Wall Street baron — who represent the broad spectrum of ideological and symbolical change that is today's deeply divided Democratic Party. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker ended his campaign Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL-TORNADO
Twister tosses cars outside South Carolina high school
LORIS, S.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a small tornado tossed around cars and damaged athletics fields outside a South Carolina high school. News outlets reported that no one was hurt Monday when a twister with winds estimated as strong as 90 mph spun past Loris High School during class hours. Photos and video shows cars tossed atop each other outside the school, which did not appear damaged. Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says the school didn't lose power.
OFFICER FIRED
South Carolina officer fired after off-duty gun incident
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's employee has been fired following a roadway incident involving a gun. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old detention deputy Christopher Robert Erikson was dismissed Sunday following his arrest. News outlets report he was charged with showing other another driver a personal weapon during an off-duty incident. It's unclear whether Erikson has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. He had worked for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office for five years and was assigned to the jail.