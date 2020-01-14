Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the victim of an attempted robbery shot back and wounded the assailant in a fast-food parking lot. The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release that the would-be robber was found Monday morning in the parking lot of the Burger King. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the wounded man had tried to rob someone else when the person pulled out a gun and shot him. They say the man who attempted the robbery was hit once with a bullet.