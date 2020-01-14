Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson Monday night to win the national championship. The small-town Ohio kid turned Louisiana legend delivered the Tigers their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way. The five TD passes and 463 yards passing set records for a College Football Playoff title game as did his six total touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson had relied on its strong defense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence's skill to win all season long. Both let them down in the national championship game as LSU rolled to a 42-25 victory. Clemson gave up a season worst 628 yards and five touchdown passes to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the Southeastern Conference champs. And when Clemson needed a response, Lawrence could not give them won. He finished just 18 of 37 for 234 yards and zero touchdowns. He was also sacked twice.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson's defense had far more to worry about than Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow and Biletnikoff winning receiver Ja'Marr Chase of LSU. Clyde Edwards-Helaire gained 164 yards from scrimmage. Tight end Thaddeus Moss had two touchdowns as a productive red zone target. Receiver Justin Jefferson kept drives going with nine catches for 106 yards. Terrace Marshall Jr. made his last of three catches count. It was a leaping 24-yard touchdown that put Clemson in a three-score hole as LSU rolled to the national championship.
UNDATED (AP) — Even if they don't meet again on the field, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields will be two of the stories that will define the 2020 college football season. The quarterbacks will compete for the Heisman Trophy and maybe to be the first overall NFL draft pick. Everyone will be watching to see whether LSU has turned its matchup with Alabama back into rivalry or was the Tigers' victory this season was a one-off led by a generational quarterback. And several coaches with lots to prove in 2020 will be sitting on various degrees of the hot seat.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 30 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt to end the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-112 victory. Anthony Tolliver scored a season-high 16 points, all in the fourth quarter, and the Blazers snapped a two-game overall losing streak and a four-game losing streak at the Moda Center. The Blazers have won their last six games against the Hornets.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two first-period goals and moved into 11th place on the NHL's career list in the Washington Capitals' 2-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots for the first shutout of his career. The victory broke Washington's two-game skid and Carolina's three-game winning streak. Ovechkin has 686 goals and needs four to tie Mario Lemieux for 10th place in league history. Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Hurricanes, who posted shutouts in their previous two games.