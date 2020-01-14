GAME UPDATES: Burrow cuts the lead with rushing TD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - LSU and Clemson are playing for the richest prize in college football.
The champions of the Fiesta and Peach Bowls put their unbeaten streaks on the line in hopes of being called national champions.
Here’s a look at the scoring summary:
FIRST QUARTER
CU: 1-yard run by Trevor Lawrence (extra point good) - 6:34 (Clemson 7-0)
LSU: 52-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase (extra point good) - 2:20 (7-7)
SECOND QUARTER
CU: 52-yard field goal by BT Potter - 13:43 (Clemson 10-7)
CU: 36-yard run by Tee Higgins (extra point good) - 10:38 (Clemson 17-7)
LSU: 3-yard run by Joe Burrow (extra point good) - 9:17 (Clemson 17-14)
