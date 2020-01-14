FIRST ALERT: Tracking more showers, storms and the potential for flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have even more wet weather on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert Night. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days!
· A stationary front will remain over the Midlands Tuesday and Wednesday, giving way to periods of rain and the potential for thunderstorms.
· Rain chances are around 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some localized flooding is also possible, so keep that in mind.
· Not as much rain is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will dip into the 50s Friday afternoon.
· Another cold front brings scattered showers our way by Saturday (50%). Highs in the 60s.
· MLK Day brings a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers (40-50%). Temperatures will be in the 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days! A stationary front will remain across Southeast over the next couple of days, giving way to periods of rain here in the Midlands, along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Now, no day will be a complete washout, but keep your rain gear handy. Any rain that develops could produce localized flooding. Turn around don’t drown.
Rain chances are around 50% Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Not as much rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, on Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Highs on Friday will dip into the mid 50s.
Our next cold front brings scattered rain to the Midlands for Saturday. Rain chances are at 50%. Highs will rebound into the 60s. By Sunday, the sunshine will return. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
On Monday for the MLK Day holiday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Even colder weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s with overnight temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Storms Possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday (MLK Day): Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the low 50s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
