First Alert Forecast: Another Warm/Wet Day, Changes Coming By The Weekend

Alert Day Today and Wednesday For Rain and A Few Thunderstorms
A stalled front over the Midlands will continue to be the focus for a good chance of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms toay and Wednesday. Periods of rain today could be heavy, however with all the rain we've seen over the last several weeks , many areas are fully saturated and some flooding may be of concern as we move forward.
A strong front will move through and clear us out late Thursday into Friday with cooler temperatures..then, of course, another front will be here by the weekend giving us a chance of more rain Saturday. It's the weekend front that will finally bring in much colder air and clear the skies next week.
Look for periods of showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain likely. Warm and humid with Highs about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Weather Highlights:
- Unsettled pattern continues today through Thursday with warm temperatures and periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.
- Alert Day Today and Wednesday for periods of heavy rain and flooding concerns
- Much Cooler next week with sunny and drier conditions
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog this morning, breezy and warm by afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance 50%. Highs lower 70s
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows lower 60s. Rain chance 50%
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 50%
Thursday: Scattered showers in the morning, mostly cloudy by afternoon. High Near 70. Rain chance 20%
