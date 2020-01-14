Federal court preliminarily approves settlement in Hepatitis C case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal court has preliminarily approved a class action settlement that will require the South Carolina Department of Corrections to test for and treat inmates who have chronic Hepatitis C.
Earlier this year, the court entered an order approving a partial settlement requiring SCDC to initiate the program.
“This is a major step toward eliminating a point source for Hepatitis C,” class counsel Reuben Guttman of Guttman, Buschner & Brooks said. “At a time when the rule of law is being challenged and the rights of the voiceless are in question, this case is a paradigm for how our rule of law is open to protecting everyone without regard to their place in life.”
Mass testing and treatment for Hepatitis C begin several months after a suit was filed in 2018. The process has been completed for 13,432 current and former inmates.
The test, however, is voluntary and some inmates opted out of the process.
1,389 of the inmates tested were found are positive for chronic Hepatitis C. Testing for all of SCDC inmates is scheduled to be completed by June 2020.
“Our goal is to provide a safe environment and sound medical treatment for all inmates, and this settlement is a big step toward accomplishing that goal,” Director of SCDC Bryan Stirling said. “We know that about 85 percent of inmates return to society within five years, and this will save medical treatment costs for taxpayers in the long run.”
The proposed settlement takes the form of a consent decree. If it receives final approval, the court will retain jurisdiction to enforce compliance.
The department received $10 million in its 2019-2020 budget for testing and treatment of Hepatitis C, which includes funding for staffing, drugs, equipment, and other expenses. Treatment costs for the first quarter of 2020 are expected to be $447,326.
The specific details of the settlement are contained in the agreement filed with the court. Notice will be provided to the class, and the parties expect the court to set a fairness hearing for final approval of the consent decree.
