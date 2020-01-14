Dave Chappelle announces 2 shows in S.C. to benefit presidential candidate Andrew Yang

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Columbia.
The star announced the show on the same day as his endorsement of presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is running for the Democratic nomination.
Chappelle’s shows in Columbia and North Charleston will benefit Yang’s campaign.
“I’m Yang Gang!” Chappelle said.
The Columbia show will be Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Township Auditorium.
Township posted that tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.
Tickets start at $69.50 and go up to $89.50. Click or tap here for more ticket information.
“Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign,” Yang said. “He and I share similar concerns about the future and hopes for what it could be. We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better.”
Chappelle is doing another show the next day in North Charleston. Those tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.
To buy tickets to either show, go to ticketmaster.com.
Yang also has endorsements from Ken Jeong, Steven Yeun and Donald Glover, his campaign said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.