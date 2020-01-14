Dave Chappelle announces 2 new shows in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Columbia!
Ticketmaster posted the last-minute show. It will be Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Township Auditorium.
Tickets are not on sale yet and no date has been announced for when they will go on sale.
Chappelle is doing another show the next day in North Charleston. Those tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated with ticket details for the Columbia show.
For more information, go to ticketmaster.com.
