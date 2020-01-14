Dave Chappelle announces 2 new shows in S.C.

Dave Chappelle is performing Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Township Auditorium. (Source: WBTV Archive)
By Laurel Mallory | January 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 12:58 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Columbia!

Ticketmaster posted the last-minute show. It will be Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at Township Auditorium.

Tickets are not on sale yet and no date has been announced for when they will go on sale.

Chappelle is doing another show the next day in North Charleston. Those tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated with ticket details for the Columbia show.

For more information, go to ticketmaster.com.

