Columbia man wanted for armed robbery at Harden Street gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery on the 800 block of Harden Street.
Officials say the incident took place shortly before 7 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on December 27th, 2019.
The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and stole money before exiting the store. No injuries have been reported.
The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 50’s with a light gray/brown goatee. He is 5’8 and weighs between 160-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray ‘Under Armour’ Clemson University long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes with a camouflage-style hat with a design in the middle.
Citizens with information about this crime are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
