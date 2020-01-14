Columbia man wanted for armed robbery at Harden Street gas station

CPD searching for man who committed armed robbery at gas station. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 5:54 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery on the 800 block of Harden Street.

Officials say the incident took place shortly before 7 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on December 27th, 2019.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and stole money before exiting the store. No injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 50’s with a light gray/brown goatee. He is 5’8 and weighs between 160-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray ‘Under Armour’ Clemson University long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes with a camouflage-style hat with a design in the middle.

Citizens with information about this crime are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

