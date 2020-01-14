Police: Woman reported missing found safe, back at home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 79-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a West Ashley restaurant Tuesday has been found safe.
Police alerted the public about the woman’s disappearance at approximately 5:20 p.m. They say she had last been seen leaving the Magwood Drive Chick-Fil-A in West Ashley. She left the area on foot at around 2:30 p.m., police said.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said she had been found and was safe at home.
