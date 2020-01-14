Calhoun County man wanted for home invasion, assaulting female resident

By WIS News 10 Staff | January 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 4:29 PM

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion incident that led to an assault.

At approximately 1 p.m. on January 10th, deputies responded to a home on Sherlock Road that had been burglarized.

It appeared that the suspect had forced entry through the back door. A woman in the home was found severely beaten and required immediate medical attention.

The woman told officials she remembered seeing a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, parked behind her house before she was assaulted.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., later that evening, a male wearing a striped hoody used the victim’s credit card at a Pizza Hut in the West Columbia area. He is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify this person is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be provided directly to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-874-2741.

