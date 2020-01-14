Aliyah Boston named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the fourth time this year, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Boston averaged 14.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and four blocks last week in games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Through four SEC games, Boston averages 15 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. She leads the Gamecocks in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounds (8.8 rpg).
Top-ranked South Carolina will travel to face Mizzou on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
