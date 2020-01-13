WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster shares 2020-21 executive budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is ready to share his executive budget for the next fiscal year.
McMaster is expected to unveil his plans at a news conference at the State House at 2 p.m. Monday.
McMaster has already dropped some hints about his ideas. He’s called for a raise for all teachers, and an expansion of preschool education.
