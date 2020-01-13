Tom Steyer polling at 2nd place in South Carolina, qualifies for DNC debate this month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential candidate Tom Steyer has qualified for the Democratic National Committee debate this month, becoming one of the top tier candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination according to new polls in South Carolina.
Steyer secured qualification following polling showing him at 15% and 12% in South Carolina and Nevada, respectively. He is in second place in South Carolina and third place in Nevada.
Last week, Steyer surpassed the DNC’s 225,000 unique donor threshold requirement for debate qualification.
“Voters are tired of business as usual and are responding to Tom’s fight to create real economic prosperity, tackle the climate crisis, and get Washington working for American families, not big corporations,” Steyer’s campaign manager Heather Hargreaves said.
Steyer is the sixth candidate to qualify for the December debate.
The DNC January debate will take place on January 14th in Des Moines, Iowa.
