3 teens charged in murder of 42-year-old man from Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Three teens under the age of 18 have been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a Sumter man.
The minors, who are now 15, 16 and 17, are accused of robbing and shooting the man in his Dingle Street home back in September 2019.
The victim -- McKenzie Corey Stewart, 42 -- was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said two of the teens broke into Stewart’s house and demanded money before shooting him. The other teen waited outside the home.
The suspects took money and other items, police said.
They all face charges of murder, conspiracy, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police will not release the names of the teens since they are under age. They were 14, 16 and 16 at the time of the crime, officers said.
The teens are being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice. Police said tips from Crime Stoppers helped them make the arrests.
