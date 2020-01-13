Swinney led Clemson’s dominant decade as the Tigers hope to climb to higher heights

“Most of all, I think it’s Coach Swinney that doesn’t get content,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables added. “And he is as relentless as ever. He shows up every day with the same kind of mindset as we do on defense trying to stop somebody on third-and-1. That’s how he shows up every day -- with passion, love, and excitement, with accountability, with discipline. Those are the keys to having sustainable success.”