Deputies at E. L. Wright Middle following online threat, juvenile to face charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The principal of E. L. Wright Middle School sent a letter to parents after receiving multiple tips about a threat posted on Instagram overnight on Jan. 12.
Officials with Richland County School District 2 said there is no immediate threat or danger to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, school administrators and the school resource officer began investigating the incident Monday, Jan. 13.
RCSD has already identified the juvenile who posted the threat on social media. The juvenile does not attend E.L. Wright Middle and will be charged with student threats.
Additional deputies have been dispatched to the school Monday as a precaution.
The principal’s letter in full below:
