My Take: Curbing Gun Violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly one year ago, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook made a plea to state legislators to do something to help curb gun violence.
Specifically, he called for actions including toughening state laws for felons in possession of guns and instituting graduated sentences. Many of us remember these comments.
"You can get arrested 10 times in a row for that and your sentence never gets worse - the flip side of that is you can commit shoplifting once, twice - 30 days, but the third time it's up to 10 years in prison. That makes no sense."
That was in February 2019. So, where are we 11 months later? Well, legislators DID take action. A short time later, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement officials called for a new measure. It would provide increased, graduated penalties for such violations. Fast forward to January 2020 and the proposal sits in committee.
Legislators have taken the first step. Now, it’s time to get something passed. Police can’t be asked to do it all, they need help from people at the capitol to do their part. We urge our state lawmakers to make passage of this legislation a priority this session. Tough talk is one thing, actually getting something on the books is another. Show us that you can get this meaningful bill passed and help make our communities a little safer.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.