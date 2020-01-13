Lexington Co. firefighters battle early morning fire at Prestige Composite

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County firefighters have contained a commercial fire located at 1622 Two Notch Road.
Officials were sent out to Prestige Composite at 5:45 a.m.
Officials are investigating what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Two Notch Road to Highway 6 is closed due to the ongoing fire. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
Officials say that it’s possible that Lexington residents will see and smell smoke throughout the morning into the afternoon.
There isn’t any general danger to the public and HAZMAT is at the scene due to fiberglass and other materials. Residents should expect to see first responders in the area for the next few hours.
SCDHEC has been notified and will assess any health danger concerning the smoke in the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
