Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic voters across the country are grappling with a core question as they size up their party's leading candidates just three weeks before primary voting begins: How much change is too much in 2020? It is a question that has plagued candidates and voters alike over the last year in the Democratic Party's dire quest to identify the person best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in November. And on the eve of the party's first primary contests, voters remain torn over a slate of high-profile candidates — ranging from a self-avowed socialist to a billionaire Wall Street baron — who represent the broad spectrum of change, ideologically and symbolically, that is today's deeply divided Democratic Party.