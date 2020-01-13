Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AFGHANISTAN
2 Soldiers killed in Afghanistan from Virginia, Illinois
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Pentagon says the two soldiers killed Saturday in Afghanistan by a roadside bomb were from Virginia and Illinois. On Sunday, military officials identified the casualties as 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News, Virginia; and 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. Both soldiers were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Pentagon says their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province. Two other soldiers were injured.
SEVERE STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
STRAY BULLET-WOMAN DEAD
North Carolina woman dies after being hit by stray bullet
SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects are in custody after a North Carolina woman was fatally wounded by a stray bullet while riding in a car. Sanford police say 22-year-old Diamond Preosha Richardson was struck by a bullet about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the car took her to Central Carolina Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police officers chased several males seen running from the area where the shots were fired, capturing 20-year-old Rayshawn Ahmik Donaldson and a 17-year-old juvenile. Both are charged with first-degree murder and were being held without bond. Donaldson is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.
OFF-DUTY OFFICER-SHOOTING
Three more arrested in shooting involving off-duty officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have arrested three more suspects in an incident in which an off-duty police officer shot and wounded a teenager who attempted to rob her and her husband. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Edwin Herrera, 27-year-old Devin Clayton Jacobs, and a 17-year-old juvenile. All three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. The arrests follow a Dec. 27 incident in which several people reportedly approached officer Emily Bishop and her husband. Bishop fired her service weapon, wounding another 17-year-old.
ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA-STEYER
Steyer visiting North Carolina, including Barber's church
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is spending the weekend campaigning in North Carolina. The wealthy environmental activist plans to make stops in Durham and Raleigh on Saturday before going Sunday to the Goldsboro church of civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber for an anti-poverty forum. Saturday's stops include the North Carolina Central University law school and a Durham housing complex. Steyer qualified for Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. Steyer has pushed proposals on immigration, combating climate change and helping historically black colleges and universities.
MILITARY EXERCISE
SC air base warns of noise during nighttime training
EASTOVER, S.C. (AP) — Officials at a central South Carolina air base are warning neighbors that nighttime training scheduled for the next several days may create a lot of noise. The training will run Monday through Thursday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base east of Columbia. Officials say the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing is hosting jets from the 4th Fighter Wing stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina for the exercise. The base in Richland County has a large airfield and provides realistic training for a number of military units.
AP-US-ODD-BAD-WIG-BANDIT
FBI is trying to catch a "bad wig bandit" in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is asking the public's help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who's been robbing banks in North Carolina. The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area. One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red. The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.
CONVICTED RAPIST-APPEAL
Lawyers for man serving life for rape vow to continue appeal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for a North Carolina man serving life in prison for a 1976 rape that he denies committing are vowing to continue their appeals effort after a federal court panel ruled against him. In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld decisions by state and federal judges rejecting Ronnie Long's attempts to be granted a new trial. The Charlotte Observer reports that Long's attorneys now plan to request a hearing before the full Fourth Circuit court.