2 homes catch fire in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A large fire has damaged at least two homes in downtown Columbia.
The fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2300 block of Washington Street. That’s near Harden Street, and in the neighborhood across from Benedict College.
Columbia Fire Dept. officials said the fire started in one home and quickly spread to part of another.
Firefighters saved the second home, but are still battling the flames in the first house, a spokesman said.
So far, no injuries have been reported. However, fire officials said they are still searching the property.
This story will be updated when we learn more information.
