Gamecocks take No. 1 spot in AP women’s basketball poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Say hello to your new No. 1 in women’s college basketball.
South Carolina was voted as the top team in the country in women’s college basketball for the first time this year. The Gamecocks, who were previously ranked No. 4, leaped to the top of the AP poll after UConn fell to Baylor a few days ago. Oregon and Oregon State also suffered losses last week. Both teams were defeated by Arizona State.
It’s the first time South Carolina has been ranked as the No. 1 team in the country since 2015. That season, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.
South Carolina has also notched wins over four top 25 teams this year. They’ve been previously ranked No. 2 Baylor, previously ranked No. 4 Maryland, previously ranked No. 13 Kentucky, and South Dakota, who was No. 25 at that time.
The Gamecocks’ only loss came against No. 17 Indiana at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands.
South Carolina will face Missouri on the road on Jan. 16 at 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.