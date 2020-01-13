Friends, family honor Sumter father who was shot to death

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - Friends and family of homicide victim Derrick Slater came together Saturday for a “Stop the Gun Violence Walk” in his memory.
The walk started at The Yellow Store in Rembert, owned by Slater's mother.
Slater was known as “Snacks” because he always had snacks with him from the store.
A family member says they organized the walk to keep Slater’s memory alive, and to let his son, mother and siblings know they are supported by the community.
“Long live Snacks,” his cousin Brian Alston said. “His son is here today. And so that’s what we have to pour our love into, to make sure that his son knows that he is loved. Even though he will never get to see his father’s face -- but that he is loved and that his father lives on, not only through him, but through everyone that surrounds him.”
Slater was shot to death and left for dead on the side of the road in October 2019.
A 15-year-old was charged with murder in connection with his death.
