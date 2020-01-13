Four LSU players (not named Joe Burrow) to watch

NEW ORLEANS (WIS) - When you think LSU, chances are the first name you’ll throw out is Joe Burrow.
And that’s understandable. The Heisman Trophy winner has been the catalyst for the SEC champs all year long on offense and, as coaches like to say, the team goes as he does.
But how many other weapons does LSU have? Well, the answer is plenty. LSU boasts 11 All-SEC selections this year including six first-team picks.
So let’s take a look at three of the players you should keep an eye on in Monday’s national title game.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Edwards-Helaire may arguably be just as important to LSU’s offense as Burrow. The versatile junior running back has 1,304 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 catches for 399 yards. Needless to say, Clemson will need to keep an eye on Edwards-Helaire. If not, he could make it a long night for the defending champions.
Ja’Marr Chase
Chase may not be Burrow’s favorite target, but he’s dangerous nonetheless. LSU’s second-leading receiver has 75 catches and is tied for the team lead with 18 touchdowns. He also leads the team in receiving yards with 1,559. What Chase brings to the table will certainly test the Clemson secondary that gives up just over 151 yards per game.
K’Lavon Chaisson
LSU’s starting outside linebacker won’t be hard to find. Typically, Chaisson is always near the ball if he hasn’t made the tackle for LSU. Speaking of tackles, Chaisson only has 58 this year. However, he leads the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Chaisson will do what he can to put pressure on Trevor Lawrence while making things difficult for the Clemson offense.
Derek Stingley
LSU is tied for fifth in the country when it comes to passes intercepted Stingley has led that charge. The freshman defensive back has six of LSU’s 17 picks this year. Yeah, Stingley can also return punts, but he’s more dangerous when quarterbacks throw his way. Receivers will have to do a great job of winning their matchup against Stingley to ensure he is a non-factor.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.