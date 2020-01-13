Flooding closes several roads in Newberry as rain continues to fall

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry officials have reported several road closures as flooding affects part of the city.
Heavy rain is inundating the Midlands as a front remains stalled over the area. The WIS First Alert Weather Team says Monday and Tuesday are Alert Days, and the Midlands can expect periods of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
As of 10:50 a.m. on Monday, the following roads in Newberry are closed:
- Wheeler St. from Mower St. to Forrest Drive
- Glenn St. from Trent St. to Smith Rd.
- Pope St. from Shelly to Nance St.
- Adelaide St. from McCravy to Emory St.
- Medical Park Drive (off Evans St)
- Cline St. from Moon to Harris St.
- Academy St. from Crosson to Cromer St.
- Reid St. from Fulmer Ave. to Hillcrest Rd.
Several Newberry residents have reached out to WIS to report Scotts Creek has overflowed, causing some of these closures.
Patsy Blair Parks sent a video showing the high water near her home on Wheeler Street. She said the city council told residents they “fixed the creek,” before this flooding happened.
This story will be updated.
