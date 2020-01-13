First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Week Ahead With Showers/Storms Likely

Alert Day Today and Tuesday For Rain and A Few Thunderstorms
The cold front that came in Saturday and brought us severe weather has stalled out over the Midlands. This will be the focus for periods of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. Not expecting much in the way of severe weather, however days of rain could lead to some flooding concerns as we move into later in the week.
A strong front will move through and clear us out for Friday..then, of course, another front will be here by the weekend giving us a chance of more rain. It's the weekend front that will finally bring in much colder air and clear the skies so we'll be able to dry out.
Look for periods of showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain likely. Some flooding concerns will be of concern as we move into late week. Warm and humid with Highs about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Weather Highlights:
- Unsettled pattern continues today through Thursday with much warmer temperatures and periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance 70%. Highs lower 70s
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows lower 60s. Rain chance 50%
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 50%
