CLT-area rescue calling on ‘crafting warriors’ to knit animal supplies amid devastation in Australia

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As ravaging wildfires wipe out a devastating percentage of wildlife in Australia, an Indian Trial rescue group is asking knitters to craft supplies for injured and displaced animals.
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue (CWR) group in Union County plans to send several thousand knitted nests to Australia for birds and marsupials. The group now says they have a higher need for other items, including pouches and blankets.
“We were so blessed with all of your efforts during our plea for knitted nests. Now we see that the animals in Australia are asking for your talents again,” Carolina Waterfowl posted on Facebook. “If you like to knit, sew or craft there are ways you can help.”
CWR says the following knitted items are the most needed right now:
- Carry bag pouches
- Joey pouches M-XXL
- 3-D hanging pouches
- Blankets
- Possum/bird boxes
- Flat bat wraps
- Bat wraps
- Bird/rodent nests
- Joey pouches XXS-M
- Animal sweaters
- Kitten onesies
The group says they no longer need koala mittens.
Items can be dropped off at the CWR, located at 5403 Poplin Road in Indian Trail, and the rescue will add the donations to their packages. The group is also asking for sponsors interested in covering the cost of postage. Those who would like to help can email waterfowlrescue@aol.com.
“Australia is famous for its multiple marsupials and they have pouches and they’re asking people to knit pouches and nests and various things so we can replicate some of that,” CWR Director Jennifer Gordon said Monday.
Gordon said they received a surplus of nests and have been keeping thousands of them in a storage unit.
“They’ll probably use more of these bigger ones but I’d say there’s probably hundreds in here,” Gordon said Monday.
