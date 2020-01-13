The best places to watch the Clemson v. LSU National Championship game tonight

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shake hands near the trophy after a news conference for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Source: Chris Carlson)
By Madeline Cuddihy | January 13, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 2:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Tigers vs. Tigers tonight as Clemson takes on LSU in the National Championship game in New Orleans.

Our live coverage of the event begins at 5 p.m. tonight on WIS, but when you’re ready to head out and watch the game with friends, we have some great spots to check out and get in the spirit!

1. National Championship Watch Party

River Rat Brewery, doors open 5pm, free event

Drink specials for fans, game day menu & happy hour deals all night

2. Clemson vs LSU at CJ’s

CJ’s on Saluda Ave, party begins at 8pm, free event

Drink specials, purple and orange jello shots, tons of TV’s and game sound on

3. National Championship Night: LSU vs Clemson

New Bookland Tavern in West Cola, party begins 5pm, free event

$2 domestic beers, themed drinks & food

4. National Championship Watch Party

Second Wave Coffee and Books, 529 South Lake Dr., Lexington, party begins at 7pm, free event

Clemson fan themed event, 17-ft. outdoor tv screen and smaller screen inside, purple and orange drinks

5. College Football Championship Watch Party

Tin Roof, party begins 8pm, free event

Tons of TVs, projector screens and game sound on

