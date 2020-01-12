Kershaw farmer forced to make ‘unthinkable choice’ continues to inspire others despite loss of arm

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Imagine having to make the “unthinkable choice” in order to save your life.
It’s a story WIS-TV covered more than a decade ago when a Kershaw County farmer was forced to cut off his own arm to escape a farming equipment accident back in 2007. Today, he continues to share his story of perseverance across the country.
On September 11, 2007, Sampson Parker was harvesting corn, something he’d always done, but he never could’ve prepared for what he was up against that day on the farm. When a piece of corn got stuck inside his corn picker, he reached his hand inside the running equipment to get it out. His hand got caught, the corn picker caught fire, and Parker had a decision to make.
“At first, it scared me and I was cussing and screaming,” said Parker as he looked back on the day of the accident and the moment he realized he was in a grave danger after a corn stock got stuck inside his corn picker, but, “instead of just pulling it out – taking the time to pull it out – I went around and turned the corn picker on, stuck my hand in there while it was running and the corn picker pulled my hand up into the rollers and I got stuck.”
Now caught and fighting to free his hand for the next hour and a half, his arm was only being pulled in deeper.
“I finally realized, hey, I may die here.”
Parker was forced to jump into action once the corn picker caught fire.
He says, “Being on fire – fire will make you do stuff you would think you’d never ever do. I didn’t want to burn to death there and my family come and find me dead in the back of that corn picker.”
The husband and father pulled out his pocket knife and decided he’d have to cut off his arm if he wanted to live.
“The pain when the knife, when it hit the nerves in my forearm, it was a lot of pain. I remember that pain to this day,” said Parker.
He would recover at the Augusta Burn Center for the next three weeks, and spend several more weeks at home along with his wife who took off from work to be by his side.
“You know, I’m not going to kid you, there were some dark days. I was so down on myself for doing something so stupid and for causing so many people so much heartache, so much loss time at work,” said Parker.
It took some time, first, his arm had to heal from the burns, but, “Once we did get the prosthetic arm, then it was just a different story. I mean it was like, ‘hey, I got an arm, I just need to figure out how to use it and to wear it,” said Parker.
Even before getting his prosthetic arm in January of 2008, within three months of the accident he was back on the job working construction with one arm. Not long after that he returned to hunting and was even back on his farm.
“First thing I did was make peace with that corn picker. It wasn’t the corn picker’s fault, it was my fault and we have farmed since that day and I actually bought another corn picker just like the one I had,” said Parker.
A few years ago, Parker and his wife relocated the farm to Midland, North Carolina, where all they harvest is corn.
“When I don’t have my arm on, it’s like, ‘man I don’t have an arm.’ So, it’s a little different, and then I get up in the mornings, put my arm on and just go to work. It’s been so long, I’ve gotten so used to it that I just use it just like my right hand.”
A transformation he did not choose, but one Parker says others can learn from.
“Until your last breath, don’t give up because it would’ve been so easy for me to give up that day.”
Parker and his wife have since co-written a book, Unthinkable Choice. It’s a story about faith and the will to survive. For more information, visit www.sampsonparker.com.
