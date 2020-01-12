Kershaw farmer forced to make ‘unthinkable choice’ continues to inspire others despite loss of arm

“At first, it scared me and I was cussing and screaming,” said Parker as he looked back on the day of the accident and the moment he realized he was in a grave danger after a corn stock got stuck inside his corn picker, but, “instead of just pulling it out – taking the time to pull it out – I went around and turned the corn picker on, stuck my hand in there while it was running and the corn picker pulled my hand up into the rollers and I got stuck.”