Two women arrested after attacking 19-year-old in Sumter County
Two woman arrested after attacking 19-year-old in Sumter (Source: Sumter CountySheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene | January 11, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 8:05 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two women have been arrested after attacking a 19-year-old female 1000 block of Manning Avenue.

Shaleana Theaosha Portee, 23, and Shalisa Lavona Portee, 27, have been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery.

Officials say Shalisa and Shaleana intentionally committed battery against a 19-year-old female on January 1st.

The women grabbed the victim by the hair while they were all sitting in a vehicle. They then dragged the girl several feet down the road.

The 19-year-old received treatment at Primas Health Tuomey hospital for her injuries.

