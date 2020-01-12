Two women arrested after attacking 19-year-old in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two women have been arrested after attacking a 19-year-old female 1000 block of Manning Avenue.
Shaleana Theaosha Portee, 23, and Shalisa Lavona Portee, 27, have been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery.
Officials say Shalisa and Shaleana intentionally committed battery against a 19-year-old female on January 1st.
The women grabbed the victim by the hair while they were all sitting in a vehicle. They then dragged the girl several feet down the road.
The 19-year-old received treatment at Primas Health Tuomey hospital for her injuries.
