Swinney: Clemson ‘hopeful’ Pinckney will be ready for national title game

NEW ORLEANS (WIS) - Clemson could be without one of their key players on defense for the national championship game.
Dabo Swinney announced Nyles Pinckney is still battling an ankle injury heading into Monday’s game against LSU.
“We’re hopeful,” Swinney said during Sunday’s head coaches’ press conference, “but if he plays, he’ll be limited.”
The graduate defensive tackle out of Beaufort started 13 of 14 games for Clemson this year. Pinckney, a third-team All-ACC selection, has 27 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery this year.
Darnell Jefferies is listed on Clemson’s depth chart at Pinckney’s backup.
