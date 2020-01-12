Swinney: Clemson ‘hopeful’ Pinckney will be ready for national title game

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (44) wraps up Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin (7) in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Travis Bell)
By Emery Glover | January 12, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated January 12 at 11:01 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WIS) - Clemson could be without one of their key players on defense for the national championship game.

Dabo Swinney announced Nyles Pinckney is still battling an ankle injury heading into Monday’s game against LSU.

“We’re hopeful,” Swinney said during Sunday’s head coaches’ press conference, “but if he plays, he’ll be limited.”

The graduate defensive tackle out of Beaufort started 13 of 14 games for Clemson this year. Pinckney, a third-team All-ACC selection, has 27 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery this year.

Darnell Jefferies is listed on Clemson’s depth chart at Pinckney’s backup.

