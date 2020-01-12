Oh-for-Chapel Hill is over! Tigers beat UNC to end 0-59 streak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - The Tigers are oh-for-Chapel Hill no more. The streak is over at 59 games.
Clemson used a 12-2 run at the end of regulation to force overtime and the Tigers continued that momentum in the extra period to claim the program’s first-ever win in Chapel Hill in 60 tries. It all added up to a 79-76 victory for the Tigers over UNC at the Dean Smith Center Saturday afternoon.
Clemson improves to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while UNC falls to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.
For more information on this game, visit TigerNet.com.
Copyright 2020 TigerNet. All rights reserved.