Oh-for-Chapel Hill is over! Tigers beat UNC to end 0-59 streak
Aamir Simms helped lead Clemson to the win at UNC (Source: David Hood)
By David Hood | January 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 7:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - The Tigers are oh-for-Chapel Hill no more. The streak is over at 59 games.

Clemson used a 12-2 run at the end of regulation to force overtime and the Tigers continued that momentum in the extra period to claim the program’s first-ever win in Chapel Hill in 60 tries. It all added up to a 79-76 victory for the Tigers over UNC at the Dean Smith Center Saturday afternoon.

Clemson improves to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while UNC falls to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.

