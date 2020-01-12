LSU, Clemson motivated by the opportunity to play for national championship in New Orleans

For LSU, being in New Orleans turns this national championship into a home game. Playing this close to home has only happened one other time for a team. Georgia took on Alabama in the 2014 national title game. However, this is different. LSU has conjured up the magic to win a national title in the Superdome, which is practically in their backyard, a few times before. The last time LSU won a national title, Les Miles led the Tigers to a 38-24 win over Ohio State in 2007. Being able to do it on Monday makes the moment that much sweeter for Ed Orgeron and his players.