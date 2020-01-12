Kelly Orgeron joined by LSU, Clemson fans volunteering at food bank ahead of game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Clemson fans came together in New Orleans for a good cause Saturday, January 11. Fans from both teams worked together to package about nine thousand pounds of rice at the Second Harvest Food Bank in the Harahan area.
Kelly Orgeron and Kathleen Swinney, the wives of the head coaches for LSU and Clemson respectively, attended the volunteer event to help out and bring a little extra spirit.
Ahead of the game Monday, Jan. 13, Orgeron says her husband and members of the team are focused, but also enjoy seeing the competitive energy put to good use.
“Of course, on the field we’re competitive. But, when people come together like this it does the heart good,” said Orgeron. “It’s got to warm anybody’s heart to see Clemson and LSU fans...everybody’s focused and looking at one thing. That’s that National Championship trophy. So, it’s going to be a great game.”
The Second Harvest Foodbank serves people left hungry after extreme events in their personal lives and disasters, including severe weather. The volunteer effort was timely with severe weather rolling through Louisiana Saturday.
Leaders expressed their gratitude to fans from both teams.
